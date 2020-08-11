New Mexico Ethics Commission seeks subpoena for first time

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico State Ethics Commission is invoking its full investigatory powers for the first time with a request for court approval of a subpoena.

The commission declined to provide any details of the ethics complaint that inspired the investigation.

Commission spokesman Sonny Haquani said that state statute requires a probable cause finding before the commission can disclose details of complaints.

 The seven-member commission fields complaints regarding campaign finances, government contracting, gifts from lobbyists and more.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of the commission in 2018 in the wake of a series of high profile corruption scandals.

