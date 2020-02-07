New Mexico Ethics Commission seeing no complaints — for now

William Lang, chair of the New Mexico Ethics Commission, looks over documents at the agency’s meeting in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. New Mexico’s new Ethics Commission reported Friday it had received no complaints so far about ethical lapses and potential corruption involving public employees, contractors, lobbyists, and political candidates. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s new Ethics Commission says it has received no complaints so far involving lawmakers or state officials.

Agency Executive Director Jeremy Farris says the lack of complaints is probably a result of the agency’s website still being new and because commissioners only have jurisdiction over cases after July 1, 2019.

Farris says requirements that complaints get notarized also may be discouraging people from coming forward. Commissioner Garrey Carruthers says he hopes state lawmakers later modify the state ethics law to drop the notarization requirements.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of the commission in 2018 in the wake of a series of high profile corruption scandals involving public officials.