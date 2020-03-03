New Mexico ends co-pays for reduced-price school lunches

FILE – In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 file photo, a third-grader punches in her student identification to pay for a meal at Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe, N.M. The Trump administration is proposing a rollback of nutrition guidelines for federal school meals programs that had been promoted by Michelle Obama as part of her campaign to combat child obesity. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, file)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Low-income students who qualified for reduced-price school breakfast and lunch no longer have to come up with co-payments for the meals under a measure signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The governor signed the bill Monday, saying that while many families meet the criteria for reduced fees, they still have difficultly coming up with the money when they have multiple children in school.

The legislation comes with a $650,000 appropriation the state Public Education Department will use to reimburse districts for the fees the children normally would have paid.

Supporters say the change will make school meals accessible to an additional 12,500 students.