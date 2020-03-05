New Mexico enacts health reforms, licenses tobacco retailers

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor has signed a bevy of health-related bills that include consumer financial protections to ensure access to insulin for diabetics and new possibilities for state-marketed insurance plans that limit out-of-pocket costs.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation Wednesday that caps patient copays for insulin prescriptions at $25 for a one-month supply.

Bill sponsor and Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto of Albuquerque says the state subsidy is cost-effective because it avoids crippling and life-threatening consequences for diabetics who forgo insulin.

Another signed bill opens the way for New Mexico to pursue imports of prescription drugs from Canada on a wholesale basis in search of cost savings.

