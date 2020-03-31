New Mexico election regulators want mail-in-only primary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Local elections officials petitioned the New Mexico Supreme Court for permission to conduct the June 2 primary elections by mail because of the coronavirus.

County clerks said in the petition Monday that the pandemic makes it impossible to conduct traditional election-day balloting and that existing procedures for mail-in balloting should be adopted for all voting with limited in-person assistance.

They also say it is impractical for the Legislature to quickly meet and establish emergency voting procedures.

The Supreme Court had no immediate response.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state increased to 281 cases on Monday.