New Mexico eases pandemic restrictions as virus relents

A maintenance worker power-washes the state seal at an entrance of the capitol building on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The building has been closed to the public since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Legislative meetings and gubernatorial addresses are broadcast online. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials are relaxing pandemic lockdown restrictions to allow larger public gatherings of up to 10 people and provide limited access to museums with static displays.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the changes Thursday at a video news conference.

In-person classroom learning is being delayed in counties with high average daily infections or high positivity on coronavirus tests.

Other changes that take effect Saturday will allow people to dine indoors at restaurants in limited numbers for the first time since mid-July.

State health officials announced 190 new virus cases and nine related deaths.

That raises the pandemic tally to 24,920 cases and 764 deaths statewide.