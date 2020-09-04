New Mexico eases interstate travel, hotel restrictions

FILE – In this July 23, 2020, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives her weekly update on COVID-19 in New Mexico iin Santa Fe, N.M. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is easing its self-quarantine requirements for some interstate travelers in advance of the Labor Day holiday.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that the state will waive quarantine restrictions on travel from more than a dozen states.

The 14-day self-quarantine requirement still will apply to people returning or arriving from “high-risk” states based on coronavirus positivity rates and and per-capita infections such as Texas, Arizona, Utah and California. All out-of-state travelers still are encouraged to self-isolate and undergo testing for COVID-19 within five to seven days of arrival in New Mexico.

Health officials announced 202 newly confirmed coronavirus cases statewide, with one new death.

