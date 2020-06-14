New Mexico early education agency forms advisory council

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s new Early Childhood Education and Care Department has named the members of its advisory council.

The agency said Friday that the 40 members were chosen from a pool of more than 300 applicants. The selection team considered everything from an applicant’s location to gender, ethnicity, culture and experience within educational settings.

The parameters were set by legislation passed in 2019 that established the agency.

Members of the advisory council include community organizers, executives who work with child advocacy groups, teachers, principals and others.

The council will meet four times before submitting recommendations to the governor and the Legislature.