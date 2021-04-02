New Mexico drug trafficker has probation revoked, returned to prison

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — On March 31, 2021, David Devenport, 49, was sentenced to serve the remaining nine years of his sentence in the New Mexico Department of Corrections, Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb announced.
Devenport, according to a press release, was serving probation for second degree felonies of trafficking controlled substances, which he committed in 2016.
The Honorable Drew D. Tatum presided over Devenport’s hearing and heard testimony from the Adult Probation Office that Devenport repeatedly missed appointments, failed to call in, and failed to get court ordered treatment. DA Reeb’s office said as a result of these offenses, Judge Tatum revoked probation and sentenced Devenport to serve the remainder of his sentence in prison.
Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Rossi prosecuted the case for the state, authorities said. Albuquerque-based Criminal Defense Attorney Elizabeth Han represented Devenport.
