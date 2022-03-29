SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — With recreational cannabis sales beginning in the state Friday, officials with the New Mexico Department of Public Safety are reminding the public that it is illegal to drive a vehicle while under the influence of cannabis.

This comes after the Cannabis Regulation Act made recreational marijuana legal throughout the state of New Mexico in June 2021. According to reports from KRQE, the act said that sales of cannabis were not able to begin until Friday for businesses that obtain a license from the Cannabis Control Division.

According to a news release from the New Mexico DPS, officials say it is unlawful for an adult to drive a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 or higher and/or any drug that impacts an individual driving.

“Driving under the influence of drugs, including cannabis, puts others at risk – plain and simple,” New Mexico Department of Public Safety Secretary Jason R. Bowie said in the release. “New Mexicans should know that drivers who are impaired to the slightest degree can go to jail. Just don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle under the influence.”

In 2021, officials from the New Mexico DPS said they received funding to train state police in the Drug Recognition Expert certification program designed to teach officers how to determine if someone is driving impaired by drugs and/or alcohol. Through the program, officers are trained to “evaluate signs of impairment rather than relying solely on the smell of cannabis.”

“New Mexico State Police are committed to your safety. If you choose to drink or use cannabis, remember there is no acceptable reason to drive under the influence,” Tim Johnson, the chief of the New Mexico State Police, said in the release. “New Mexico State Police officers patrol the highways every day to keep the roads safe and will be on the lookout for impaired drivers.”

New Mexico State Police will continue to conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols throughout the state, aimed at raising awareness, educating drivers and enforcing the state’s laws, the release said.