New Mexico district, teachers ink deal over school reopening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The largest school district in New Mexico has reached an understanding with a teachers union regarding the restart of classes as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

The Albuquerque Public School District announced Thursday that the understanding acknowledges the importance of in-person learning for students, but there remain significant health and safety concerns about reopening schools.

Teachers and staff will have the option of working from home when guidelines outlined by the state are met.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to discuss the reopening plan and provide an update on COVID-19 cases in New Mexico during an afternoon briefing.