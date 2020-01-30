New Mexico district: Teacher shortage a ‘health emergency’

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — A northern New Mexico school board says a statewide teacher shortage that is hitting the region especially hard is a “public health emergency.”

Española Public Schools made the assertion earlier this month about the dearth of qualified classroom teachers.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the district urged Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to formally make that same declaration.

A recent analysis by the Center for American Progress shows that, since 2010, enrollment in teacher prep programs declined by one-third nationwide.

New Mexico, perpetually near the bottom in education rankings, is one of nine states that experienced a 50% enrollment drop.