New Mexico diocese 1st to resume public US Mass amid virus

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Las Cruces Sun-News) — The Las Cruces Diocese has lifted a ban on the public celebration of Mass, reversing a mandate to suspend most parish events to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reported Wednesday that the Catholic News Agency says Bishop Peter Baldacchino is the first in the U.S. to amend the diocesan ban on public Masses.

The southern New Mexico diocese is encouraging parishes to celebrate Mass in parking lots and to continue online streaming.

Priests have been advised to set up altars in parking lots so parishioners can remain in their vehicles.

Parishes holding Mass indoors can have five or fewer people inside.