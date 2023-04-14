CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Transportation’s Traffic Safety Division, along with Safer New Mexico Now, will host a free in-person car seat inspection for Clovis residents Saturday.

According to a news release, the clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the NMDOT’s Clovis Patrol Yard, located at 1100 East Brady Ave. in Clovis. Officials said during the clinic, parents and caregivers will work with nationally certified child passenger safety technicians, educating them about proper selection, installation as well as the use of their car and booster seats.

Officials said that parents and caregivers will also learn about common errors in car seat safety. According to the release, if a technician determines a car seat is recalled, expired or otherwise unsafe, replacement seats will be available. Officials stressed that a replacement fee of $25 may apply.

For those who plan to attend the event, parents and caregivers should bring their car seat, car seat manual and vehicle manual. Officials also stressed in the release that the child who uses the seat should also be present if possible, if they want to be considered for a seat replacement.

Officials said that inspections are available by appointment or walk-in. The clinic is a free public service funded by the NMDOT TSD and is available to everyone. For more information, or to make an appointment, they are asked to call 800-231-6145 or visit the Safer NM website.