CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Roadway rehabilitation for NM 209, or the Grady Highway, is expected to begin Monday and last through the month, according to officials with the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

According to a news release from the NMDOT, the department’s district two office, in cooperation with Brasier Asphalt, will conduct roadway rehabilitation on NM 209 from around milepost 12, which is north of Clovis, to milepost 19, south of Broadview.

Officials said that milling and paving operations will begin on the northbound lane of NM 209 at milepost 12. Crews will then switch to the southbound lane. According to the release, drivers should expect lane closures with pilot car operations. Drivers should also expect short delays and use caution for all workers and equipment in the area.

Workers will be on site from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday, officials said in the release. The estimated completion of the project is at the end of April. For more information, visit the NMDOT’s website.