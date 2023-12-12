SANTA FE, M.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced that it will launch a contest to help the department name its snowplows.

“We depend on our fleet to serve our communities and make the roads safer for the traveling public, so we think our trucks should have some awesome names!” said the NMDOT announcement.

NMDOT officials encouraged participants to submit a “unique, fun, winter-themed or New Mexico-inspired snowplow name” to the submission website, which will be open until 12 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Organizers noted that the contest rules include:

Each person may only submit one name;

Submissions are limited to no more than 20 characters, including letters and spaces;

Any submissions containing profanity or other inappropriate language will not be considered; and

Politically inspired names, including phrases, slogans, or plays on politicians’ names, will not be considered.

The submissions will be reviewed by NMDOT communication staff, said the department, and the public will be invited to vote on their favorite finalists starting Dec. 29. After voting, the top six names with the most votes will be announced and assigned to a snowplow, with winners receiving “bragging rights for a lifetime!”