CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico Department of Transportation District Two office announced that Brasier Asphalt will begin roadway rehabilitation on Llano Estacado Blvd. from the intersection of NM 311 Ranchvale Highway to Prince Street beginning March 13.

According to the NMDOT press release, operation hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and continuing Monday through Friday the following week.

Officials detailed that milling and paving operations will begin on the inside lanes both east and westbound on Prince Street. The outside lanes will be open to traffic.

Once completed, officials said crews will then switch to the eastbound and westbound outside lanes keeping the inside lanes open for continuous traffic flow.

Officials added that the estimated completion is the end of March 2023, weather permitting.

NMDOT encourages drivers to plan accordingly and expect short delays and expect lane closures with pilot car operations.

