PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Transportation District Two office said it will begin pavement rehabilitation on US 70 from milepost 370 to milepost 385 (between Roswell and Elida) on Tuesday.

Starting Aug. 8, NMDOT said drivers can expect westbound one-lane closures throughout the duration of the project.

NMDOT said the hours of operation for the project are 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. The estimated completion date for the project is in November, weather permitting.

NMDOT said the project is in cooperation with Constructors Inc.