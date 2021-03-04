New Mexico Department of Health to host a COVID-19 vaccination event in Portales

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced that on Saturday, a COVID-19 vaccination event will be held in Portales. The Department said that they expect to administer 500 doses to people who have registered on the NMDOH Vaccine Portales portal and are eligible for the current round of vaccines.

Following registration on the NMDOH Vaccine Portal, the Department said you will be sent a text/email with instructions when a vaccine is available and will be able to make an appointment at that time. The website has more information on the vaccine and registration process.

Said the announcement, “This event will be made possible with support of local organization such as the Public Health Office, Clovis Community College, Portales Police Department, Portales Fire Department, Portales Public Education Department, City of Portales, Roosevelt County, JP Stone Bank, and El Rancho. We appreciate everyone who is working hard to bring vaccines to the community and those who have offered their assistance.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: