New Mexico Department of Health reports first ‘Human Plague’ case this year

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Aug. 20, the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported the first human case of bubonic plague in the state this year, according to a press release by the NMDOH.

The case, according to the release, was confirmed by the New Mexico Scientific Lab Division with the patient from Torrance County being treated in a local hospital. The patient is expected to make a full recovery.

The individual was likely exposed to flea bites which could have been brought home by a pet, according to the release. An environmental investigation will take place at the person’s home to look for any other risks to family members, neighbors, and surrounding communities.

“This case is a reminder that even during a pandemic, other infectious diseases can still be a threat,” said Acting Secretary David R. Scrase, MD. “Plague cases are routinely diagnosed among animals – and sometimes passed on to humans.”

The release stated that plague is “a bacterial disease of wildlife, mainly rodents, and is usually transmitted to humans and pets through the bites of infected fleas. One way for humans to become infected with plague is by sharing a bed with pets that may be carrying infected fleas.”

The Department of Health recommends the following to prevent the plague:

Avoid sick or dead rodents and rabbits, and their nests and burrows.

Prevent your pets from roaming and hunting.

Talk to your veterinarian about using an appropriate flea control product on your pets as not all products are safe for cats, dogs, and children.

Clean up areas near the home where rodents could live, such as woodpiles, brush piles, junk and abandoned vehicles.

Put hay, wood, and compost piles as far as possible from your home.

Don’t leave your pet’s food and water where rodents and wildlife can get to it.

Have sick pets examined promptly by a veterinarian.

See your doctor about any unexplained illness you may be having involving sudden and severe fever.

The release explained that additionally symptoms include, “sudden onset of chills, headache, and weakness. In most cases there is a painful swelling of the lymph node in the groin, armpit or neck areas. Plague symptoms in cats and dogs are fever, lethargy and loss of appetite. There may be swelling in the lymph nodes under the jaw. “

The death rate in humans can be largely reduced with fast diagnosis and appropriate antibiotic treatment, according to the NMDOH.

There were four human plague cases in 2020, one in a 29-year-old man from Rio Arriba County that was fatal, one in a 64-year-old man from Santa Fe County who recovered, and two in Torrance County, one in a 37-year-old man who recovered and one in a 57-year-old female who did not survive. There was one human plague case in 2019, in a 72-year-old man from Torrance County who survived, the release listed.

Physicians who think the plague is present should report to the NMDOH by calling (505) 827-0006 and for more information about plague, including fact sheets in English and Spanish, please visit the Department of Health’s website at https://nmhealth.org/about/erd/ideb/zdp/plg.