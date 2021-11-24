New Mexico Department of Health releases tips on COVID-19-safe Thanksgiving

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico Department of Health have released tips on how to continue to prevent COVID-19 during the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a news release from the department, officials reference the following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during Thanksgiving festivities. Those guidelines include:

Having elligible populations receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they have not done so;

Wear well-fitting masks over the nose and mouth if individuals are in a public indoor setting or around others;

Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces, including parties;

Do not host or attend gatherings if you are sick or have symptoms;

If you have symptoms, or have a close contact with someone who has COVID-19, get tested.

According to the release, all New Mexico residents who are 5 years old and above are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. for more information, visit this website or call 1-855-600-3543.