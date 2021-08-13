New Mexico Department of Health issues urgent call for medical professionals statewide

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Health is issuing an urgent call for hospitals statewide as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country.

In response to the increase in hospitalizations, NMDOH is asking nurses and anyone with a medical license, including recently retired health care personnel with an active license, to volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps.

NMDOH said hospitals in New Mexico and across the country are experiencing an increase of hospitalized patients due to delayed care or postponed surgeries. The surge in COVID-19 cases from the highly transmissible Delta variant is adding to the strain on the state’s medical system.



“Our modeling is predicting that New Mexico will see over 1000 cases per day in the next several weeks,” DOH Acting Secretary David R. Scrase, MD said. “We ask our nurses, and anyone with a medical license, to once again volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps. To get through this together, we need everyone who can provide patient care to work side by side with us during this critical time.”



NMDOH officials emphasized the Medical Reserve Corp Program filled over 139 requests for help throughout the state, deploying 2,750 volunteers who logged over 278,797 hours for COVID response.