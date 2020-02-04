Closings and Delays
Tucumcari Municipal Schools

New Mexico Democratic lawmaker endorses Warren for president

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico Democratic state lawmaker and a proponent of criminal justice reform has endorsed U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president.

The Warren campaign announced Tuesday that Rep. Antonio “Moe” Maestas of Albuquerque is throwing his support behind the senator from Massachusetts as states begin to hold primaries.

He is the second high profile Democrat from New Mexico to endorse Warren.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland endorsed Warren last year and now co-chairs her campaign. 

Haaland represents Albuquerque and is one of the first Native American women elected to the U.S. House. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss