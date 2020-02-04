New Mexico Democratic lawmaker endorses Warren for president

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico Democratic state lawmaker and a proponent of criminal justice reform has endorsed U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president.

The Warren campaign announced Tuesday that Rep. Antonio “Moe” Maestas of Albuquerque is throwing his support behind the senator from Massachusetts as states begin to hold primaries.

He is the second high profile Democrat from New Mexico to endorse Warren.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland endorsed Warren last year and now co-chairs her campaign.

Haaland represents Albuquerque and is one of the first Native American women elected to the U.S. House.