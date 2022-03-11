SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Families in New Mexico are set to receive reimbursed benefits on March 24, “for free and reduced-price school meals that students missed due to COVID-related absences,” according to an announcement from the New Mexico Human Services Department.

Around $1,083,694 in Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) will be delivered to cover meals that K-12 students missed last year in August and September after schools returned to in-person learning, the service department detailed.

Fewer benefits were received due to the adjustment of the federal government’s guidelines for collecting P-EBT when schools returned to in-person learning in April, as the department added that approval for the benefits now required the additional consideration of the “individual student attendance records to determine that an absence was related to COVID-19.”

Some districts and schools were not collecting cause-of-absence data last spring, but according to the department, the Public Education Department updated its data collecting system to reflect the current school year and correctly identify eligible students that qualify for P-EBT.

The department stated that under the new guidelines, “a student is eligible for school-aged P-EBT if they were eligible for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program and missed school for five 5 consecutive days or more due to COVID,” and the absences must have been reported by the school to the Public Education Department to approve eligibility.

For each day a child does not attend in person due to COVID, the service department reported that the daily rate was $7.10, which was an increase from $6.82, issued for the 2020-2021 school year.

Beginning on March 18, parents and guardians can check if their child qualified for the P-EBT, with the latest updates at Verify PEBT Information.

The service department advises that if a child has a P-EBT card, keep the card and do not destroy it and if a new address of guardian was reported to the school, a new card will be sent to the new address. Contact 1-833-415-0569 in regards to a child’s P-EBT card.

For more information on the new P-EBT qualifications visit the New Mexico Human Services Department website.