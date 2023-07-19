WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., announced today that Luján along with members of the N.M. Delegation announced that they received a total of $9.32 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

According to a news release from Luján’s office, these grants are for six airports in New Mexico to repair runways, construct equipment buildings, and other infrastructural needs.

The FAA has awarded funding to the following:

$7,155,149 for Albuquerque International Sunport to reconstruct runway lighting;

$121,500 for Artesia Municipal to rehabilitate taxiways;

$798,392 for Clovis Regional to acquire aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle;

$89,092 for Portales Municipal to install a runway vertical visual guidance system and install NAVAIDS;

$488,474 from Socorro Municipal to modify snow removal equipment;

$674,274 for Truth Or Consequences Municipal to reconstruct the apron.

The release detailed that the New Mexico Delegation included U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich D-N.M., U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández D-N.M., Melanie Stansbury D-N.M., and Gabe Vasquez D-N.M.

“Our local airports connect New Mexico communities to health care services and important tourism and trade opportunities. I’m pleased to welcome more than $9 million of federal investments from the Infrastructure Law to help 6 airports in our state repair their runways, modernize their equipment, and keep New Mexicans connected to air service,” said Senator Heinrich.

“New Mexico’s airports boost our local economies and serve as fundamental transportation hubs across the state,” said Senator Luján. “As a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, I’m proud to welcome over $9 million in federal grants to help modernize infrastructure at six airports across New Mexico. These investments in our airports will keep our communities connected, boost our state economy, and help ensure safe travel.”

“I welcome the over $1 million dollars to our beautiful state of New Mexico through the FY23 Airport Improvement Program (AIP). These funds will fix taxiways at the Artesia Municipal Airport, purchase a rescue aircraft and a firefighting vehicle at the Clovis Regional Airport, and install a runway guidance system at Portales Municipal Airport. When we invest in our aviation infrastructure, we create jobs, better travel experiences to New Mexico residents and visitors, and make sure every trip arrives safely and on time,” said Rep. Leger Fernández.

“Our airports are integral to keeping our communities connected and our economy humming,” said Rep. Stansbury. “I’m incredibly proud to see more than $9 million in federal grants reach six airports across the state. This type of massive investment is a win for all New Mexicans and will only push our state forward.”

“Investing in our airports – especially our municipal airports – promotes connecting our communities across our state,” said Rep. Vasquez. “That is why I introduced an amendment in the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act to require a study to restore commercial air service for Alamogordo-White Sands Airport. I’m proud to see over $9 million in investments come to New Mexico, and look forward to supporting all the airports across my district.”