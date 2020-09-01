New Mexico decides on relief funding for local governments

FILE – In this April 15, 2020, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham puts on her face mask when not speaking during an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state during a news conference in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. Gov. Lujan Grisham used her line-item veto power to preserve executive control over hundreds of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funding, a move that could mean the loss of additional financial assistance for some Native American communities. She used her veto pen to scratch out entire paragraphs of the budget to prevent the Legislature from earmarking $318 million in federal virus relief funding for local governments. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration has reached a decision on how to distribute $100 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to local governments.

Finance agency spokesman Henry Valdez said Monday that county and municipal governments were being notified and details will be made public Tuesday.

The state is taking into consideration local compliance with its emergency health orders that can be costly to local governments.

That has also led to concerns of possible favoritism amid clashes between local and state officials over the governor’s approach to reopening the economy.

Applications for relief funding have far exceeded the amount that is available.