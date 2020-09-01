New Mexico decides on relief funding for local governments

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration has reached a decision on how to distribute $100 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to local governments.
Finance agency spokesman Henry Valdez said Monday that county and municipal governments were being notified and details will be made public Tuesday.
The state is taking into consideration local compliance with its emergency health orders that can be costly to local governments.
That has also led to concerns of possible favoritism amid clashes between local and state officials over the governor’s approach to reopening the economy.
Applications for relief funding have far exceeded the amount that is available.