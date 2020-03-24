New Mexico creates coronavirus business recovery fund

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham confirmed a new coronavirus infection that has no apparent link to travel on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, during a news conference on the floor of the state House of Representatives in Santa Fe, N.M. She also issued orders to limit the spread of the contagion by restricting restaurants to take-out service and closing down movie theaters, gyms, spas and shopping malls. New Mexico is bracing for the possible spread of coronavirus to some of America’s most remote, impoverished communities, as hospitals across the state prepare to convert operating rooms into acute respiratory care units. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s State Investment Council has approved the creation of a $100 million business recovery fund to help medium-sized companies meet payroll obligations and avoid layoffs amid economic turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic.

The council overseen by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham controls a $23 billion portfolio of investments that support public education.

On Tuesday, it voted unanimously to channel assets from the state’s Severance Tax Permanent Fund to provide emergency recovery loans.

Some council members object to offering emergency loans to employers who are headquartered outside the state.

The new program is designed to complement other state and federal economic rescue efforts.