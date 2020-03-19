New Mexico cracks down on hoarding of medical supplies

Nikki Veney wears latex gloves as she handles curbside to-go orders outside a Lupe Tortilla restaurant Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Houston. Houston area bars and restaurants have been ordered to follow new restrictions for the next two weeks in an effort to curb coronavirus exposure. Bars and nightclubs must close and restaurants can only be open for delivery, pickup and drive-thru services. No in-dining service is allowed. For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has confirmed a coronavirus infection that has no apparent link to travel as the governor takes new steps to limit the spread of the contagion by restricting restaurants to take-out service and closing down movie theaters, gyms and shopping centers.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced five new positive tests for coronavirus, bringing the state total to 28 infections.

A woman in her 40s in the Albuquerque area is the first case of so-called community spread.

Purchases of over-the-counter medical and some sanitary supplies are being limited to prevent hoarding and shortages.