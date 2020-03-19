New Mexico cracks down on hoarding of medical supplies

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has confirmed a coronavirus infection that has no apparent link to travel as the governor takes new steps to limit the spread of the contagion by restricting restaurants to take-out service and closing down movie theaters, gyms and shopping centers.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced five new positive tests for coronavirus, bringing the state total to 28 infections.
A woman in her 40s in the Albuquerque area is the first case of so-called community spread.
Purchases of over-the-counter medical and some sanitary supplies are being limited to prevent hoarding and shortages.