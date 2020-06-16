New Mexico courts set deadline for ending cases before trial

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A new order issued in response to the continuing coronavirus outbreak requires that criminal plea agreements and civil settlements agreements be filed in New Mexico’s state court system at least five days before trials are scheduled to start.

An order by Supreme Court Chief Justice Judith Nakamura says the deadline will help protect the health of safety of prospective jurors and others who otherwise would gather in courthouses in anticipation of a trial starting.

The order comes as the court system resumes holding trials and says the five-day requirement takes effect July 1.