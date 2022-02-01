ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that a lawsuit surrounding the Roosevelt County Sheriff for wrongful death will go to trial after a federal court initially dismissed the claim.

According to court documents, the initial lawsuit stemmed from an incident in early 2016, where law enforcement officers used an unmarked vehicle to block Irisema Hernandez’s white Lincoln in a motel parking lot and prevent Hernandez from leaving the lot. Officials believed at the time that Hernandez was violating her conditions of release. Officers, including Sheriff Malin Parker, approached the vehicle with guns drawn, and the Lincoln then pulled out of the parking lot, striking Parker in the process.

Documents state that Parker pursued the Lincoln for five minutes. Officers eventually saw that Hernandez’s Lincoln was forced off the road and hit a tree. Hernandez then died from injuries caused by the collision.

Hernandez’s estate brought an action in New Mexico Federal Court against Parker, as well as the Roosevelt County Board of County Commissioners and the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Department. Parker “asserted qualified immunity,” which the federal court eventually granted, dismissing the estate’s claims against the defendants.

Documents state that multiple claims brought forward by the Hernandez estate, including negligence as well as assault and battery claims, were not actually litigated and decided in federal court, with officials reversing and remanding for further proceedings.

Eric Dixon, the estate’s attorney, said in a news release that the estate believes that there was no need to conduct a high-speed chase in the incident.

“We intend to continue to pursue this lawsuit vigorously to prevent another needless death as a result of a high-speed chase,” Dixon said in the release.