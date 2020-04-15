New Mexico couple who ducked sentencing arrested in Oklahoma

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico married couple have been arrested in Oklahoma after failing to appear in court for sentencing for financial crimes involving a now-defunct firm that offered guardianship services.

The U.S. Marshals Service’s office says Susan and William Harris were arrested in Shawnee, Oklahoma, on Wednesday with the assistance of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department.

The couple had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, mail fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Authorities say the couple used money transferred from accounts of Ayudando Guardians Inc. clients to pay off more than $11 million in credit card charges made by the defendants and family members.