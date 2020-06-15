New Mexico county seeks free land from US energy department

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico county has asked the U.S. Department of Energy to relinquish a parcel of excess land at no cost to be used for housing and economic development.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Los Alamos County requested 4.8 square miles in White Rock for homes, businesses, light industry, and schools.

The county offered to provide part of the land to Los Alamos National Laboratory to build support facilities.

Less than 10% of the land would be developed, with most of that portion used for an increase in housing needed for the lab’s workforce and to attract new businesses.