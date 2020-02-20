New Mexico counties partner to house juvenile defendants

AZTEC, N.M. (The Daily Times) — The San Juan County Juvenile Detention Center will soon house youth from two more New Mexico counties.

The county commission this week approved contracts with Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties to keep youth at the facility in Farmington at a cost of $225 per individual per day.

San Juan County already has agreements with McKinley and Cibola counties.

Youth from Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties currently are housed at Santa Fe County’s juvenile detention center but that facility is limiting who it takes in and could close in the future.

There are six juvenile detention centers in New Mexico and two may close.