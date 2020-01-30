New Mexico could break its taboo on salaries for legislators

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators could receive state salaries for the first time as the result of a newly proposed constitutional amendment.

A legislative panel led by state Democratic Sen. Linda Lopez of Albuquerque endorsed the proposed constitutional amendment that would give the State Ethics Commission authority to set salaries for legislators and other elected state and county officials.

New Mexico runs the only unsalaried Legislature in the nation, though members receive a $162 daily stipend during sessions and some money for gas.

A watchdog group says that instituting salaries could help eliminate financial conflicts of interest between legislative duties and outside careers.