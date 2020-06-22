New Mexico considers mandate for police body cameras

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators are preparing for a decisive vote on reforms to promote police accountability and address concerns about institutional racism in state government.

The Democrat-led House of Representatives scheduled deliberations on Senate-approved legislation that would mandate police body cameras for all state and local law enforcement officers with the exception of tribal police.

Another bill backed by Democratic Reps. Javier Martinez and Patricia Roybal Caballero of Albuquerque is aimed at aimed at identifying and uprooting institutionalized discrimination or racism in state government.