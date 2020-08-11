New Mexico confirms 132 additional virus cases, 5 deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials are reporting an additional 132 coronavirus cases and five more deaths.

The latest numbers come as nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in some parts of the state begin providing additional visitation options for residents and their families.

The New Mexico Health Care Association and New Mexico Center for Assisted Living say the state’s new visitation guidance is a positive step and will help with patient wellbeing while still considering the health concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

In all, New Mexico has reported more than 22,440 cases and 690 deaths since the pandemic began.