New Mexico communities get funding for water projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Nearly $34 million in federal funding is being funneled to New Mexico to help make improvements to water and wastewater systems.

The U.S. Agriculture Department says in all, $635 million is being invested in 122 projects across the country. Those include projects at Laguna Pueblo and the cities of Lordsburg and Truth or Consequences.

A loan and grant financing package worth more than $19 million has been awarded to Laguna Pueblo to rehabilitate existing sewer lines. The money also will be used to enlarge a sewage lagoon.

Lordsburg will use nearly $5 million to complete a massive rehabilitation project of the city’s water system. That includes the installation of a backup power generator and replacement of old water lines.

In Truth or Consequences, more than $9.4 million is going toward system upgrades.

