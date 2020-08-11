New Mexico close to adopting oil and gas water rules

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are close to adopting a set of rules focused on the wastewater that is produced during oil and gas operations.

The Oil Conservation Commission is expected during its meeting in early September to vote on the final language.

State officials say the rules would require additional reporting to better track the types and volumes of water used within the industry.

They would also clarify the jurisdictions of state agencies when it comes to produced water.

The state Environment Department also is developing its own rules to regulate potential environmental effects of produced water on the environment.