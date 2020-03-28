New Mexico city to promote businesses along Route 66

FILE – In this June 21, 2016, file photo, cars make their way along historic Route 66 in downtown Albuquerque, N.M. New Mexico’s largest city will be investing a half-million dollars to promote local businesses that line its stretch of historic Route 66. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest city will be investing a half-million dollars to promote local businesses that line its stretch of historic Route 66.

The city of Albuquerque announced the effort Friday, saying it’s looking for a marketing firm to develop a plan to promote the corridor as a destination.

The plan will also highlight the city’s rapid transit bus route as a way to access the area.

City officials say the campaign would be aimed at bringing back locals to Central Avenue and attracting new visitors.

Shop owners along the road had complained as years of construction related to Albuquerque Rapid Transit hampered business and forced some stores to close.