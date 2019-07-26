New Mexico city reduces penalties for marijuana possession

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico city has reduced the penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana, bringing the city measure in line with a new state law.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports Alamogordo commissioners voted this week to update its ordinance on marijuana, making possession of up to 0.5 ounces (14 grams) punishable by a $50 fine.

The city law makes it a petty misdemeanor if a person is caught with up to 1 ounce (28 grams) of marijuana. The first offense is punishable by a fine of up to $100 and up to 15 days in jail.

The fines and jail time increase for subsequent offenses.

A state law that reduced penalties for marijuana possession went into effect this month.

