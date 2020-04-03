New Mexico city mayor sworn in after predecessor indicted

by: Associated Press

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (Las Vegas Optic) — The northern New Mexico city of Las Vegas has officially sworn in a new mayor whose predecessor resigned amid bribery charges.

The Las Vegas Optic reports Louie Trujillo took the oath of office Wednesday during a special ceremony that was live-streamed to the public.

The ceremony was limited to five people due to order restrictions over the spread of COVID-19.

Trujillo was elected during the March municipal election, when he received 57.4% of the votes.

He replaces Tonita Gurule-Giron, who resigned in January two weeks after she was indicted on charges of bribery and accepting kickbacks.

