New Mexico city frustrated by bail reforms, repeat criminals

LOVINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in one southeastern New Mexico community are frustrated with the state’s bail reforms, saying the justice system is now failing Lovington by releasing repeat offenders from custody.

Police officers tell the Lovington Daily Leader they know many offenders on a first-name basis because they have to arrest them over and over — often for the same charges but different victims.

Prosecutors and law enforcement say some crimes are committed by people with mental health issues and that officers have been forced to take on the role of social workers.