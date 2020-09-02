New Mexico cites natural gas plants for excess air pollution

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico environmental regulators have issued citations against natural gas processing plants on allegations they vastly exceeded permitted air pollution limits while burning off excess natural gas.

The New Mexico Environment Department on Tuesday announced compliance orders against plant operators DCP Operating Company and Energy Transfer Partners with potential fines in excess of $7 million.

The agency said the excess pollutants may contribute to the formation of ground-level ozone and other hazardous air-quality conditions.