New Mexico cases near 11,000 as vets call for posts to open

Victoria Haddox, 33, of Rio Rancho, looks at the shuttered entrance of New Mexico state capitol Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Haddox, of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5890, was among a crowd of 20 members of private clubs and fraternal orders who gathered to urge the governor to lift their organizations from a COVID-19 closure order. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The statewide total of COVID-19 infections in New Mexico is approaching 11,000 as health officials are reporting an additional 156 positive tests.

The numbers released Wednesday also show the death toll now stands at 480, including four new deaths related to the coronavirus.

The latest cases come as the state eases into the reopening of some segments of the economy, including breweries, restaurants, gyms and salons at limited capacities.

However, members of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and other organizations have been asking Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to consider allowing veterans’ posts to open.