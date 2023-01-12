AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico received a big influx of revenue to finish off the year 2022 with cannabis sales reaching a new high in the month of December.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, sales figures were released from the Cannabis Control Division displaying that the state made roughly $214 million in recreational sales from August to December.

The figures also showed that NM pulled in about $28 million in recreational cannabis sales just for the month of December. The previous record for sales was recorded in October at about $25 million.

Ben Lewinger, the executive director of the New Mexico Cannabis Chamber of Commerce credits December’s recreational sales numbers to small towns thriving in the cannabis industry.

“This is very impressive on a statewide, macro level, but I think what’s more indicative of the early success of this industry is when you look at smaller, rural communities,” Lewinger said. “Places like Alto, Cloudcroft, Raton and Tularosa each boast more than 10,000 total transactions for the month of December. That’s tax revenue for those municipalities and their counties, as well as for the state.”

Lewinger said small-town numbers did well from month to month in recreation cannabis sales and crowns towns that border Texas as the reason for success.

December’s recreational sales for towns that border Texas include:

Clovis: $831,975

Sunland Park: $2 million

Hobbs: $1.7 million

Las Cruces: $2 million

December’s recreational sales for major towns include:

Albuquerque: $8.4 million

Santa Fe: $1.9 Million

According to the Albuquerque Journal, at this pace, the state is like to surpass $300 million in sales for recreational cannabis in year one which will end in April 2023. Officials add that recreational sales continue to account for approximately 68% of total cannabis transactions and approximately 65% of sales.