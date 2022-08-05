SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Thursday, officials from the office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department announced that July cannabis sales set a new record.

According to officials from the office of Gov. Lujan Grisham, July’s total sales topped the previous months of legalized recreational, or “adult-use” cannabis sales.

During the month of July, officials said licensed retailers around the state reported over $40 million in cannabis sales, adult-use cannabis sales alone topped $23 million. Cannabis sales totaled more than $39 million in the first month of legalized recreational sales and the previous record high, with April adult-use sales totaling just over $22 million.

MEDICAL SALES ADULT-USE SALES TOTAL SALES TOTALS $16,813,947.36 $23,491,184.55 $40,305,131.90

“These numbers show that the impressive sales generated in the first month of legalized recreational cannabis sales were no fluke – and this is only the beginning,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We’ve established a new industry that is already generating millions of dollars in local and state revenue and will continue to generate millions more in economic activity across the state, creating thousands of jobs for New Mexicans in communities both small and large.”

Officials report that the state’s population centers of Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces, Hobbs, and Rio Rancho saw the highest July sales numbers.

CITY MEDICAL SALES RECREATIONAL SALES TOTAL SALES ALAMOGORDO $554,409.55 $423,514.60 $977,924.15 ALBUQUERQUE $6,892,490.04 $7,692,123.42 $14,584,613.46 ALTO $12,123.53 $65,802.24 $77,925.77 ANTHONY $65,822.19 $420,207.80 $486,029.99 AZTEC $9,734.94 $57,344.76 $67,079.70 BELEN $81,606.27 $128,834.17 $210,440.44 BERNALILLO $184,193.04 $303,221.27 $487,414.31 CARLSBAD $354,896.50 $772,912.82 $1,127,809.32 CEDAR CREST $40,470.50 $45,938.00 $86,408.50 CHAMA $367.30 $4,029.57 $4,396.87 CHAPARRAL $31,286.62 $128,139.33 $159,425.95 CLAYTON $14,017.71 $164,709.09 $178,726.80 CLOUDCROFT $12,377.49 $93,786.06 $106,163.55 CLOVIS $429,027.33 $736,931.97 $1,165,959.30 CORRALES $34,120.20 $38,502.00 $72,622.20 DEMING $93,363.58 $153,614.58 $246,978.16 EAGLE NEST $7,678.70 $45,792.20 $53,470.90 EDGEWOOD $97,798.09 $173,883.31 $271,681.40 ESPANOLA $270,425.79 $310,571.11 $580,996.90 ESTANCIA $5,184.30 $16,519.48 $21,703.78 FARMINGTON $200,570.70 $565,163.23 $765,733.93 FORT SUMNER $9,620.40 $25,354.85 $34,975.25 GALLUP $140,800.06 $477,184.82 $617,984.88 GRANTS $165,904.59 $191,890.52 $357,795.11 HOBBS $363,439.59 $1,259,443.22 $1,622,882.81 LAS CRUCES $1,502,159.30 $1,798,714.17 $3,300,873.47 LAS VEGAS $215,713.32 $222,256.12 $437,969.44 LOGAN $5,331.04 $20,241.59 $25,572.63 LOS ALAMOS $20,856.30 $44,256.08 $65,112.38 LOS LUNAS $369,623.85 $380,893.55 $750,517.40 LOS RANCHOS $3,111.00 $13,799.13 $16,910.13 MADRID $8,753.58 $29,696.93 $38,450.51 MORIARTY $10,085.97 $27,639.95 $37,725.92 PERALTA $905.00 $5,532.18 $6,437.18 PLACITAS $38,474.96 $19,454.55 $57,929.51 PORTALES $201,586.72 $134,874.88 $336,461.60 QUESTA $4,860.23 $9,568.93 $14,429.17 RATON $6,445.86 $81,971.81 $88,417.67 RIO RANCHO $873,861.25 $742,725.15 $1,616,586.40 ROSWELL $530,819.62 $472,659.99 $1,003,479.60 RUIDOSO $354,928.99 $832,322.72 $1,187,251.71 SANTA FE $1,624,345.16 $1,875,498.41 $3,499,843.57 SILVER CITY $212,140.65 $168,078.16 $380,218.81 SOCORRO $99,739.84 $104,241.16 $203,980.99 SUNLAND PARK $182,502.08 $1,200,870.54 $1,383,372.63 TAOS $175,430.98 $434,678.77 $610,109.75 TATUM $12,549.21 $35,674.97 $48,224.18 TEXICO $4,567.00 $68,131.78 $72,698.78 TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES $196,764.71 $143,757.27 $340,521.98 TUCUMCARI $55,057.80 $297,500.49 $352,558.29 TULAROSA $31,603.92 $30,730.85 $62,334.77 TOTALS $16,813,947.35 $23,491,184.55 $40,305,131.90

