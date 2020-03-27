New Mexico cancels national tourism campaign amid COVID-19

In this March 5, 2020, photograph, visitors climb a gypsum dune in White Sands National Park at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Most national parks are open as a refuge for Americans tired of being stuck at home because of the coronavirus. Entry fees have been eliminated, but many parks are closing visitor centers, shuttles and lodges to fight the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

RIO RANCHO, N.M (AP) — New Mexico is canceling its national tourism campaign and is halting related events as COVID-19 restrictions have grounded tourism in the state to a halt.

New Mexico Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Jen Schroer said Friday the state’s popular destinations have suffered because of the health-ordered restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Schroer warned that hotels and tourist hot spots will continue to suffer until restrictions are lifted.

She said hotels can only operate until to 50% capacity but can house more occupants connected to the health care industry.