New Mexico business owners suing governor, other state officials over COVID-19 restrictions

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis business owner along with six others from around the state have sued the New Mexico governor and a number of other state officials.

Documents show the owners claim the possible violations of restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 should not be punishable by a civil penalty.

The order said the businesses could be fined up to $5,000 a day for up to 10 days.

The businesses are also seeking an injunction from the state officials threatening business owners with the civil penalties.

None of the defendants named have filed a response in the case.

