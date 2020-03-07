New Mexico brings in over $108M in oil, gas royalty payments

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Oil and natural gas royalty payments for development on state trust lands netted nearly $109 million for New Mexico in one month.

Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard announced the record revenues Friday, saying the State Land Office is on track to raise another $1 billion this year for public schools, hospitals and other beneficiaries.

The State Land Office’s Royalty Management Division reports royalty revenue three months after production, so the revenue reported for the month of February actually reflects production from November.

Much of the drilling activity is happening in the Permian Basin, which straddles the New Mexico-Texas state line.