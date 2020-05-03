New Mexico blocks roads into Gallup as virus cases surge

This photo provided by Patrick Sandoval shows shoppers line up outside the Walmart in Gallup, N.M., on Friday, May 1, 2020. (Patrick Sandoval via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham invoked the state’s Riot Control Act on Friday as she sealed off all roads to nonessential traffic in one of the largest communities bordering the Navajo Nation, where a surging coronavirus outbreak has already prompted widespread restrictions and weekend lockdowns.

She also announced a ban on nonessential outings and required businesses to close from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. in the city of about 20,000.

Infection rates in Gallup and surrounding McKinley County make it one of the worst U.S. hotspots.

In all, more than 3,500 cases have been reported in New Mexico, with more than 130 deaths.